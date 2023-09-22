Analyst Developer (Front End) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications

Experience

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development

OR

* More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher

* .Net (C#)

* Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* XAML

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Standards and governance

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

