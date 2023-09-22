Business Analys – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 22, 2023

We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our client within the financial services sector. If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now!

Responsibilities:

Results Delivery

  • Contribute to the crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

  • Apply cost-effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to the achievement of divisional financial targets

  • Provide relevant input into the formalization of the divisional budget

  • Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs

  • Provide guidance to the business on the best system solution selection to ensure fit to the clients requirements and meet the future strategic objectives

Experience expertise:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering

  • Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution

  • Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst

Stakeholder Relationship Management

  • Champion Business Analyst services with stakeholders.

  • Observe and be involved in the day-to-day operations to understand the business domain and business needs and requirements of relevant stakeholders.

  • Provide insight regarding BA methodologies and best practices to internal clients to enable a BA presence..

  • Maintain and build relationships with Business Owners to ensure the BA team is consulted and involved in initiatives that may require IT support.

  • Determine business requirements and actively manage key projects to ensure expectations are met.

  • Conduct Business Owner feedback sessions with every milestone phase of a project to inform business of progress, manage Business expectation proactively and measure the effectiveness of Business Process Improvement.

  • Build relationships with other IT teams, likeEnterprise Architecture. and other key counterparts.

  • Ensure regular engagement (as needed) with all stakeholders to gain visibility and maintain relationships through networks utilising social media, attending, and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

  • Build strategic Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

  • Meet stakeholder needs accuratley by following the Business Analyst process flow methodology to maintain quality and consistency of service provided.

  • Manage stakeholder relationships by communicating openly and honestly with regards to project status.

Process Management

  • Manage own delivery on multiple and/or complex projects against departmental delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required

  • Receive request from business to start new project and conduct stakeholder analysis to clearly define the relevant people required for information gathering

  • Gather supporting information by holding interviews, conducting surveys, running workshops and reviewing existing documents and information

  • Draft full system requirements plan to detail the activities and outputs

  • Execute the requirements plan in alignment with Software Development Lifecycle process to ensure compliance

  • Obtain system project classification by presenting the business requirement to the initiation forum

  • Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements

  • Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation

  • Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case

  • Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope

  • Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements

  • Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution

  • Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria

  • Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects

  • Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included

  • Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements

  • Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects

  • Perform adhoc functional testing for quality assurance

  • Ensure correct utilisation of solution developed by creating user training manuals

  • Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives

  • Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation

  • Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively

  • Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactively being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output

  • Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements

  • Contribute to BA COE practice development by presenting courses to the team

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

