Business Analys

Business Analyst

We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our client within the financial services sector. If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now!

Responsibilities:

Results Delivery

Contribute to the crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

Apply cost-effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to the achievement of divisional financial targets

Provide relevant input into the formalization of the divisional budget

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs

Provide guidance to the business on the best system solution selection to ensure fit to the clients requirements and meet the future strategic objectives

Experience expertise:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering

Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution

Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Champion Business Analyst services with stakeholders.

Observe and be involved in the day-to-day operations to understand the business domain and business needs and requirements of relevant stakeholders.

Provide insight regarding BA methodologies and best practices to internal clients to enable a BA presence..

Maintain and build relationships with Business Owners to ensure the BA team is consulted and involved in initiatives that may require IT support.

Determine business requirements and actively manage key projects to ensure expectations are met.

Conduct Business Owner feedback sessions with every milestone phase of a project to inform business of progress, manage Business expectation proactively and measure the effectiveness of Business Process Improvement.

Build relationships with other IT teams, likeEnterprise Architecture. and other key counterparts.

Ensure regular engagement (as needed) with all stakeholders to gain visibility and maintain relationships through networks utilising social media, attending, and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Build strategic Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Meet stakeholder needs accuratley by following the Business Analyst process flow methodology to maintain quality and consistency of service provided.

Manage stakeholder relationships by communicating openly and honestly with regards to project status.

Process Management

Manage own delivery on multiple and/or complex projects against departmental delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required

Receive request from business to start new project and conduct stakeholder analysis to clearly define the relevant people required for information gathering

Gather supporting information by holding interviews, conducting surveys, running workshops and reviewing existing documents and information

Draft full system requirements plan to detail the activities and outputs

Execute the requirements plan in alignment with Software Development Lifecycle process to ensure compliance

Obtain system project classification by presenting the business requirement to the initiation forum

Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements

Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation

Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case

Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope

Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements

Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution

Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria

Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects

Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included

Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements

Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects

Perform adhoc functional testing for quality assurance

Ensure correct utilisation of solution developed by creating user training manuals

Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives

Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation

Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively

Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactively being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output

Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements

Contribute to BA COE practice development by presenting courses to the team

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

