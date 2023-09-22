Business Analys

We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our client within the financial services sector. If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now!
Responsibilities:
Results Delivery
- Contribute to the crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy
- Apply cost-effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to the achievement of divisional financial targets
- Provide relevant input into the formalization of the divisional budget
- Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs
- Provide guidance to the business on the best system solution selection to ensure fit to the clients requirements and meet the future strategic objectives
Experience expertise:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering
- Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution
- Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst
Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Champion Business Analyst services with stakeholders.
- Observe and be involved in the day-to-day operations to understand the business domain and business needs and requirements of relevant stakeholders.
- Provide insight regarding BA methodologies and best practices to internal clients to enable a BA presence..
- Maintain and build relationships with Business Owners to ensure the BA team is consulted and involved in initiatives that may require IT support.
- Determine business requirements and actively manage key projects to ensure expectations are met.
- Conduct Business Owner feedback sessions with every milestone phase of a project to inform business of progress, manage Business expectation proactively and measure the effectiveness of Business Process Improvement.
- Build relationships with other IT teams, likeEnterprise Architecture. and other key counterparts.
- Ensure regular engagement (as needed) with all stakeholders to gain visibility and maintain relationships through networks utilising social media, attending, and presenting at conferences and training interventions.
- Build strategic Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.
- Meet stakeholder needs accuratley by following the Business Analyst process flow methodology to maintain quality and consistency of service provided.
- Manage stakeholder relationships by communicating openly and honestly with regards to project status.
Process Management
- Manage own delivery on multiple and/or complex projects against departmental delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required
- Receive request from business to start new project and conduct stakeholder analysis to clearly define the relevant people required for information gathering
- Gather supporting information by holding interviews, conducting surveys, running workshops and reviewing existing documents and information
- Draft full system requirements plan to detail the activities and outputs
- Execute the requirements plan in alignment with Software Development Lifecycle process to ensure compliance
- Obtain system project classification by presenting the business requirement to the initiation forum
- Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements
- Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation
- Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case
- Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope
- Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements
- Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution
- Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria
- Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects
- Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included
- Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements
- Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects
- Perform adhoc functional testing for quality assurance
- Ensure correct utilisation of solution developed by creating user training manuals
- Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives
- Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation
- Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively
- Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactively being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output
- Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements
- Contribute to BA COE practice development by presenting courses to the team
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software