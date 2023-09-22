C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Are you a seasoned C# Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior C# Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in all aspects of software development from planning, design, coding, deployment, and operational support.

What you will do:

Design, develop, and modify software solutions according to engineering best practices and standards.

Lead solution design process and make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Collaborate with various technical areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions.

Compile and maintain systems documentation.

Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment as well as research and development into new and upcoming trends and technologies.

Provide operational support to valuations systems and identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Expertise and experience:

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry-recognised software development certifications

8 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the C# Domain

SQL, REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications, VQL Data Virtualisation, TCP/IP Socket Development.

Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Good experience with integrated system environments.

Self-motivated, highly organised, and strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication, customer service and problem-solving skills.

Commitment to accuracy, quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Passionate about technology and stays on the forefront of modern software design patterns.

Demonstrated ability to be resourceful and work effectively as a team player.

Effectively communicate and regularly engage with key stakeholders at different levels.

Location – Sandton

