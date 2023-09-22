C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 22, 2023

Are you a seasoned C# Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior C# Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in all aspects of software development from planning, design, coding, deployment, and operational support.

What you will do:

  • Design, develop, and modify software solutions according to engineering best practices and standards.

  • Lead solution design process and make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

  • Collaborate with various technical areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions.

  • Compile and maintain systems documentation.

  • Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment as well as research and development into new and upcoming trends and technologies.

  • Provide operational support to valuations systems and identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Expertise and experience:

  • Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

  • Industry-recognised software development certifications

  • 8 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the [URL Removed] C# Domain

  • SQL, REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications, VQL Data Virtualisation, TCP/IP Socket Development.

  • Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

  • Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

  • Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)

  • Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

  • Good experience with integrated system environments.

  • Self-motivated, highly organised, and strong attention to detail.

  • Excellent communication, customer service and problem-solving skills.

  • Commitment to accuracy, quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.

  • Passionate about technology and stays on the forefront of modern software design patterns.

  • Demonstrated ability to be resourceful and work effectively as a team player.

  • Effectively communicate and regularly engage with key stakeholders at different levels.

Location – Sandton

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position