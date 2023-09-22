C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Are you a seasoned C# Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior C# Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in all aspects of software development from planning, design, coding, deployment, and operational support.
What you will do:
- Design, develop, and modify software solutions according to engineering best practices and standards.
- Lead solution design process and make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Collaborate with various technical areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions.
- Compile and maintain systems documentation.
- Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment as well as research and development into new and upcoming trends and technologies.
- Provide operational support to valuations systems and identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.
Expertise and experience:
- Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.
- Industry-recognised software development certifications
- 8 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the [URL Removed] C# Domain
- SQL, REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications, VQL Data Virtualisation, TCP/IP Socket Development.
- Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.
- Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.
- Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)
- Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.
- Good experience with integrated system environments.
- Self-motivated, highly organised, and strong attention to detail.
- Excellent communication, customer service and problem-solving skills.
- Commitment to accuracy, quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.
- Passionate about technology and stays on the forefront of modern software design patterns.
- Demonstrated ability to be resourceful and work effectively as a team player.
- Effectively communicate and regularly engage with key stakeholders at different levels.
Location – Sandton
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software