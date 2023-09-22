C# Senior – Technical Lead – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Technical Lead – Software/Full Stack Developer (Hybrid)

R 800 000.00 – R 960 000.00 CTC

Stellenbosch

International concern seeks a Technical Lead to join the Team. Ideal has Front-End Technology (Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS and HTML). If you are an experience C# Developer, please also apply!!

Primary Function:

The Technical Lead is responsible for leading a team of developers both junior and senior and ensuring the smooth operation of that team. The Technical Lead is responsible for taking the lead on SAFE processes e.g. PI Planning, on behalf of the team. Assisting the SCRUM Master where required to draw up schedules, project plans and assigning work appropriately. Mentoring and support must be provided to team members where necessary, this may involve technical assistance, time management assistance amongst others.

The Technical Lead is also required to work closely with relevant Architect and Development Manager with regard to overall team functioning and technical implementation of specifications when required. Experience having worked in Insurance is a huge advantage.

Technologies will be given to:

Front-End Technologies (Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS and HTML)

If you are a Full Stack Developer

Qualifications, Technologies and Experience Required

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) is a distinct advantage

Languages:

C# .Net Framework 4.7.2+ and .Net Core 3.1 (MVC, WPF, WinForms, REST API, Identity Server 4, Entity Framework Core)

Delphi 10+

MS SQL Server 2012+ (SSMS, T-SQL)

Angular 2+

TypeScript 3+

JavaScript ES6+

Advantageous technologies:

Cloud knowledge

Agile and SCRUM methodologies (e.g.SAFe)

DevOps mindset

Jenkins

Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

Source Control (Git)

Knowledge and understanding of UML and OO design methodologies

Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous

Client and Server development experience

Skills Required:

Team working skills

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Time Management

Must be detail orientated

Must be aware of software design patterns

Knowledge of Test Driven Development

Experience in technical mentoring and coaching

Technical Leadership

Software Development

Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialized product deliverable to satisfy client requirement

Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work

Reporting and Administration

Ensure Jira is kept up-to-date

Provide user manuals

Self-development

We do not expect a Purple Unicorn so if you feel you can do this, apply.

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

