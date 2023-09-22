C# Senior – Technical Lead – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Technical Lead – Software/Full Stack Developer (Hybrid)
R 800 000.00 – R 960 000.00 CTC
Stellenbosch
International concern seeks a Technical Lead to join the Team. Ideal has Front-End Technology (Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS and HTML). If you are an experience C# Developer, please also apply!!
Primary Function:
The Technical Lead is responsible for leading a team of developers both junior and senior and ensuring the smooth operation of that team. The Technical Lead is responsible for taking the lead on SAFE processes e.g. PI Planning, on behalf of the team. Assisting the SCRUM Master where required to draw up schedules, project plans and assigning work appropriately. Mentoring and support must be provided to team members where necessary, this may involve technical assistance, time management assistance amongst others.
The Technical Lead is also required to work closely with relevant Architect and Development Manager with regard to overall team functioning and technical implementation of specifications when required. Experience having worked in Insurance is a huge advantage.
Technologies will be given to:
- Front-End Technologies (Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS and HTML)
- If you are a Full Stack Developer
Qualifications, Technologies and Experience Required
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) is a distinct advantage
- Languages:
- C# .Net Framework 4.7.2+ and .Net Core 3.1 (MVC, WPF, WinForms, REST API, Identity Server 4, Entity Framework Core)
- Delphi 10+
- MS SQL Server 2012+ (SSMS, T-SQL)
- Angular 2+
- TypeScript 3+
- JavaScript ES6+
Advantageous technologies:
- Cloud knowledge
- Agile and SCRUM methodologies (e.g.SAFe)
- DevOps mindset
- Jenkins
- Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
- Source Control (Git)
- Knowledge and understanding of UML and OO design methodologies
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
- Client and Server development experience
Skills Required:
- Team working skills
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Time Management
- Must be detail orientated
- Must be aware of software design patterns
- Knowledge of Test Driven Development
- Experience in technical mentoring and coaching
- Technical Leadership
- Software Development
- Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialized product deliverable to satisfy client requirement
- Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work
- Reporting and Administration
- Ensure Jira is kept up-to-date
- Provide user manuals
- Self-development
We do not expect a Purple Unicorn so if you feel you can do this, apply.
