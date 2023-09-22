Data Governance Manager – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:

As a Data Governance Manager at the company, you will play a pivotal role in supporting RouteOne’s Data Governance Director in the development and implementation of a comprehensive Data Governance Framework. You will be responsible for leading data governance committee meetings, engaging with business and technical stakeholders, and assisting in the establishment of data policies, compliance measures, and data lifecycle management processes. This role demands strong English communication skills and adherence to Eastern Time business hours.

Qualifications:

-Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field; master’s degree preferred.

-Proven experience in data governance and data management roles (5+ years).

-Strong English communication skills, both written and verbal.

-Ability to work during 8am-5pm ET business hours.

-Experience working remotely and independently.

-Strong knowledge of data governance principles, data policies, and compliance measures.

-Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

-Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

-Knowledge of data classification and data quality frameworks is a plus.

-Data governance certification(s) is a plus.

Responsibilities:

–Lead Data Governance Committee Meetings:

-Facilitate and lead regular data governance committee meetings to discuss data governance objectives, progress, and challenges.

–Engage with Stakeholders:

-Collaborate with both business and technical stakeholders to gather requirements, address concerns, and ensure alignment with data governance initiatives.

–Develop Data Governance Framework:

-Assist in the development of a comprehensive Data Governance Framework, including data cataloguing, data policies for data access, data compliance, data retention, and data lifecycle management.

–Operationalize Data Governance Processes:

-Work closely with data stewards across the organization to operationalize data governance processes and ensure adherence to established policies.

–Educate Data Stakeholders:

-Provide guidance and education to data stewards, data owners, and data users on the adoption of data policies and best practices.

–Data Classification and Compliance:

-Define and drive the adoption and utilization of RouteOne’s data classification for Data Compliance, Data Privacy, Data Hygiene, and Data Quality use cases.

–Prioritization and Roadmap:

-Set priorities and roadmap for the ongoing development and enhancement of the Data Governance Framework.

–Cross-functional Decision Making:

-Collaborate with Legal, Security, Business, and Product teams to make data governance-related decisions that maximize data value and workforce productivity.

–Policy Review and Compliance:

-Conduct periodic review meetings to ensure that data policies are being applied appropriately and remain effective.

Desired Skills:

data governance

data management

strong communication skills

