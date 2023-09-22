Disruptive startups spearhead gaming revolution

The gaming arena is constantly evolving, thanks to the cutting-edge technological trends driven by innovative startups. These entrepreneurial ventures are harnessing the emerging technologies like AI, AR/VR, and smartphones to pioneer avant-garde business models and introduce distinctive products to the market, according to GlobalData.

Kiran Raj, practice head of disruptive tech at GlobalData, comments: “The gaming industry is undergoing a transformative shift influenced by innovative technologies. Far from being peripheral enhancements, these technologies are game changers – AI drives smarter gameplay, AR/VR broadens experiential horizons, and mobile captures a growing audience.”

Vaibhav Gundre, project manager at Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, says: “Startups are actively harnessing the emerging technologies to gain a competitive edge. Generative AI is already assisting developers to create gaming assets while AR/VR is pushing the boundaries of immersive and engaging gaming experiences. Similarly, mobile technologies are expanding market accessibility by providing appealing offerings like casual social games to fundamentally reshape the gaming industry with new sources of revenue generation.”

GlobalData’s Startup Series report, “Game on: navigating future-play in gaming,” highlights more than 45 disruptive startups that are focused on eight emerging gaming trends.

GGWP, a US-based gaming startup, leverages AI to provide various solutions for game moderation. It enables companies to detect disruptive and toxic behavior in the chat with automated moderation.

Pimax, a Chinese company that specialises in creating VR hardware, develops high-fidelity consumer VR headsets to provide users access to immersive virtual worlds.

UK-based metaverse-focused startup, Landvault, offers proprietary technology to build, deploy, and monetize white-labeled immersive VR worlds in the metaverse.

UK-based Pixion Games provides competitive esports games for mobiles to target semi-casual and dedicated game enthusiasts who are looking to engage and compete in games from the comfort of a mobile device.

Gundre concludes: “The embrace of AI, AR/VR, and other emerging technologies signifies not just a minor upgrade, but rather a seismic shift in how businesses conceive and craft gaming solutions. By boosting developer efficiency and streamlining the creative process through AI, and capturing new business opportunities emerging with expanding mobile landscape, startups are spearheading a transformative revolution in the industry.”