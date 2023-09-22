Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We’re looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a software development guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now and let’s change the game together!

Main areas of responsibility include:

Configuring and deployments on CI/CD tools

Assist with the design of the overall architecture

Collaborate with the rest of the team

A desire to write clean and maintainable code.

Maintain existing code

Attention to detail

Experience working with clients and third-party vendors

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back-end website applications.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)

Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)

Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs

Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns

Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence

Communicate and enforce coding standards

Coach and mentor other team members.

Recommend patterns, technologies, and new innovations to the team

Participate in code reviews

Your expertise:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Higher 7+ years of relevant work experience

Extensive experience with OOP

Extensive experience with web markup, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, XML, JSON

Extensive Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)

Experience with cloud message APIs

Solid understanding of entity framework.

Knowledge of code versioning tools (Git)

Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial

Strong MS SQL skills (T-SQL)

Experience in Kendo UI controls

Visual Studio 2017 onwards

An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities

Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full stack developers

Experience in Finance/Mining/Payroll domains

Good written and spoken English

Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality timely delivery

Familiarity with solution architecture

Some exposure to MS Reporting Services, Power BI, and data warehousing

Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position