Last call for local app developers …

The deadline for submissions for the 2023 MTN Business App of the Year Awards is 25 September.
MTN Business has hosted the App of the Year Awards for the past 12 years, uncovering and celebrating local technology talent and out-of-the-box thinking that drives disruption and change.
The MTN Business App of the Year Awards has grown into the biggest in Africa. It received over 1 000 app submissions in 2022 with the winning app developer walk away with R1-million in prize money.
Categories include:
- Best Consumer Solution
- Best Enterprise Solution
- Best African Solution
- Most Innovative Solution
- Best Gaming Solution
- Best Health Solution
- Best Agricultural Solution
- Best Educational Solution
- Best Financial Solution
- Best Hackathon Solution
- Best Breakthrough Developer
- Best Campus Cup Solution
- Huawei App Gallery Category
Huawei has again partnered with MTN Business to recognise app developers who have developed apps specifically for the Huawei App Gallery, are HMS compatible or have integrated an HMS toolkit. As the second largest Smartphone Brand, with a global user base of over 700 million, HUAWEI are currently working with more than 1.3 million developers to constantly add to and improve the HUAWEI App Gallery offering for subscribers.
For more information or to submit an entry, go to https://appoftheyear.co.za/