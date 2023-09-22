Last call for local app developers …

The deadline for submissions for the 2023 MTN Business App of the Year Awards is 25 September.

MTN Business has hosted the App of the Year Awards for the past 12 years, uncovering and celebrating local technology talent and out-of-the-box thinking that drives disruption and change.

The MTN Business App of the Year Awards has grown into the biggest in Africa. It received over 1 000 app submissions in 2022 with the winning app developer walk away with R1-million in prize money.

Categories include:

Best Consumer Solution

Best Enterprise Solution

Best African Solution

Most Innovative Solution

Best Gaming Solution

Best Health Solution

Best Agricultural Solution

Best Educational Solution

Best Financial Solution

Best Hackathon Solution

Best Breakthrough Developer

Best Campus Cup Solution

Huawei App Gallery Category

Huawei has again partnered with MTN Business to recognise app developers who have developed apps specifically for the Huawei App Gallery, are HMS compatible or have integrated an HMS toolkit. As the second largest Smartphone Brand, with a global user base of over 700 million, HUAWEI are currently working with more than 1.3 million developers to constantly add to and improve the HUAWEI App Gallery offering for subscribers.

For more information or to submit an entry, go to https://appoftheyear.co.za/