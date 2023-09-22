Gijima is recruiting for a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect to craft and design holistic solutions for specific client opportunities within the Microsoft Technology space.
Requirements:
- Grade 12/ (NQF4)
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology (NQF 6) or relevant years’ experience and technical certification
- Minimum 10years enterprise IT systems integration experience that includes at least 5 years of hands-on software development, infrastructure engineering, and systems architecture
- Experience in solution architecture running multiple and complex enterprise solutions within the Microsoft IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, DevOps and Advanced Application coding technology space
- Provided 5+ years of hands-on production deployment, support and maintenance of Microsoft Active Directory infrastructure including but not limited to Group Policies, DNS, user role delegation
- Proven experience in technical deployment and architecture design
- Technical certifications and qualifications within the Microsoft Technology space i.e Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Microsoft Certified Azure Security Engineer Associate, Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft Certified Identity and Access Administrator Associate
- ITIL v3 Foundation Certification will be beneficial
- Cobit
- Cost management and solution pricing experience
- Technical leadership and stakeholder management skills
- Advanced presentation and meeting chairing skills
- Business development skills
- Togaf certification
Desired Skills:
- MS Certified Azure Admin
- MS Certified Azure Solution Arch
- MS Certified Azure Eng