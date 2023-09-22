Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect

Gijima is recruiting for a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect to craft and design holistic solutions for specific client opportunities within the Microsoft Technology space.

Requirements:

Grade 12/ (NQF4)

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology (NQF 6) or relevant years’ experience and technical certification

Minimum 10years enterprise IT systems integration experience that includes at least 5 years of hands-on software development, infrastructure engineering, and systems architecture

Experience in solution architecture running multiple and complex enterprise solutions within the Microsoft IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, DevOps and Advanced Application coding technology space

Provided 5+ years of hands-on production deployment, support and maintenance of Microsoft Active Directory infrastructure including but not limited to Group Policies, DNS, user role delegation

Proven experience in technical deployment and architecture design

Technical certifications and qualifications within the Microsoft Technology space i.e Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Microsoft Certified Azure Security Engineer Associate, Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft Certified Identity and Access Administrator Associate

ITIL v3 Foundation Certification will be beneficial

Cobit

Cost management and solution pricing experience

Technical leadership and stakeholder management skills

Advanced presentation and meeting chairing skills

Business development skills

Togaf certification

Desired Skills:

MS Certified Azure Admin

MS Certified Azure Solution Arch

MS Certified Azure Eng

Learn more/Apply for this position