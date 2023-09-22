Project Manager

Sep 22, 2023

We are recruiting an IS Project Manager within the Telecoms space

  • Experience in System migration

  • Data Migration

  • Billing system

Qualification Required:

  • Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma

  • Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma

  • Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction

Preferred Qualification:

  • Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)
    Project Management Institute(PMI) membership

Experience Required:

  • 3-5 years of experience supporting Project Managers in the delivery of projects

  • Proficient in MS Project and the MS Office Suite of products

  • Experience in the fields of Access Control, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression and CCTV systems

  • Familiarity with construction methods and building contracts (JBCC GCC)

Work Environment:

  • Client site and Office

Travel:

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position