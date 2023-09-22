We are recruiting an IS Project Manager within the Telecoms space
- Experience in System migration
- Data Migration
- Billing system
Qualification Required:
- Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma
- Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma
- Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction
Preferred Qualification:
- Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)
Project Management Institute(PMI) membership
Experience Required:
- 3-5 years of experience supporting Project Managers in the delivery of projects
- Proficient in MS Project and the MS Office Suite of products
- Experience in the fields of Access Control, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression and CCTV systems
- Familiarity with construction methods and building contracts (JBCC GCC)
Work Environment:
- Client site and Office
Travel:
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML