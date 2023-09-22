Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting an IS Project Manager within the Telecoms space

Experience in System migration

Data Migration

Billing system

Qualification Required:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma

Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma

Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction

Preferred Qualification:

Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)

Project Management Institute(PMI) membership

Experience Required:

3-5 years of experience supporting Project Managers in the delivery of projects

Proficient in MS Project and the MS Office Suite of products

Experience in the fields of Access Control, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression and CCTV systems

Familiarity with construction methods and building contracts (JBCC GCC)

Work Environment:

Client site and Office

Travel:

Client site and Office

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position