Senior Developer

- Participate in strategic planning to determine IT requirements to meet operations requirements of the Company
- Develop and maintain best practices
- Research and recommended innovate
- Project management of various IT projects
- Establishing and implementing IT policies and procedure within software development
- Manage and grow the teamOperations and support
- Manage the software development operations to ensure the stability, integrity as well as the information systems infrastructure
- Perform systems maintenance and support
- Perform ongoing performance tuning, bug fixing and resource optimizationResponsibilities
- Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications
- Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software
- Develop high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards
- Meet deadlinesQualification
- BSC computer science, software engineering or related
- 10 years’ experience as a software developer
- 3 years as a team leadStrong asp.net Web forms
Stromng Microsoft SQL
C#
Desired Skills:
- sql
- asp.net web forms
- c#
About The Employer:
Our client based in Ormonde Johannesburg is looking for a Software Developer/Team Leader directly reporting to the IT Director. The Software Developer Team Leader is responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance across all companies within the group. This includes being responsible for the architecture, design, development, testing, deployment, support, and maintenance of all custom-written applications or other software. Responsible for leading a team.