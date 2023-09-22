Senior Developer

Participate in strategic planning to determine IT requirements to meet operations requirements of the Company

Develop and maintain best practices

Research and recommended innovate

Project management of various IT projects

Establishing and implementing IT policies and procedure within software development

Manage and grow the teamOperations and support

Manage the software development operations to ensure the stability, integrity as well as the information systems infrastructure

Perform systems maintenance and support

Perform ongoing performance tuning, bug fixing and resource optimizationResponsibilities

Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software

Develop high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards

Meet deadlinesQualification

BSC computer science, software engineering or related

10 years’ experience as a software developer

3 years as a team leadStrong asp.net Web forms

Stromng Microsoft SQL

C#

Desired Skills:

sql

asp.net web forms

c#

About The Employer:

Our client based in Ormonde Johannesburg is looking for a Software Developer/Team Leader directly reporting to the IT Director. The Software Developer Team Leader is responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance across all companies within the group. This includes being responsible for the architecture, design, development, testing, deployment, support, and maintenance of all custom-written applications or other software. Responsible for leading a team.

