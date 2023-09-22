Senior Full Stack Developer

My client in the Financial Services sector is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team. Must have completed relevant Bachelors Degree (BSc Computer Science or Engineering or similar) with accredited certification (e.g. Microsoft, AWS, Google) coupled with minimum of 5 years’ experience in a software development/ software engineer role.

Required technical competencies:

Microsoft technologies, specifically C#, .Net, .Net Core and Microsoft SQL.

Front-end technologies, including a strong grasp of JavaScript

Experience in the some of the following is required: A SP.Net MVC, React and/or React Native.

Experience with deployment/building servers and processes will be highly beneficial (e.g. Expo, TeamCity and Octopus

Duties and Responsibilities:

In-house development on several platforms including Forms, Web and Mobile

Architecture design and development including SQL

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

.Net

.Net Core

JavaScript

React

Deployment

