Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client’s are looking to fill a remote position with their Client in the UK, It is considered a permanent position

Key Requirements

* Javascript

* Typescript

* React

* Node.js

* [URL Removed]

* [URL Removed]

* Jest

* Selenium/Cucumber

* Mocha/Chai

* Git

* AWS

Must be comfortable and willing to use the following approaches for software design and development:

* Mob programming

* Test driven development (TDD)

* Domain driven development (DDD)

* Hexagonal architecture

