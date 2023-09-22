Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client’s are looking to fill a remote position with their Client in the UK, It is considered a permanent position
Key Requirements
* Javascript
* Typescript
* React
* Node.js
* [URL Removed]
* [URL Removed]
* Jest
* Selenium/Cucumber
* Mocha/Chai
* Git
* AWS
Must be comfortable and willing to use the following approaches for software design and development:
* Mob programming
* Test driven development (TDD)
* Domain driven development (DDD)
* Hexagonal architecture
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Node.js
- Selenium
- Git
- AWS
- Typescript