Senior Training Content Developer

Are you a passionate about all things learning and development? Is your professional focus on helping an organisational workforce adapt to changes through the development and implementation of appropriate and exciting learning activities?

As part of our Project’s Change Management and Learning Team, you will support the SAP Implementation project on leading a team of learning content developers, as part of the change enablement strategy. You’ll develop the learning plan/s, co-create a learning strategy to implement a full end-to-end ADDIE-specific learning cycle, specifically in an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation environment.

This is a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to play a key role in implementing fast and effective learning across a tertiary organisation.

Develop and manage a learning implementation plan, including a learning content development tracking methodology for an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation project Implement the learning implementation plan aligned to the overall project objectives and outcomes.

Ensure Training Needs Analysis’ are conducted within the scope of the project and submitted in a timeous manner.

Report on project learning progress in accordance with the required project cadence.

Co-create the design of the specific learning templates, ensuring alignment to client-specific standards and CI.

Develop and manage the development of project specific SAP S/4 HANA curriculum for impacted project business units.

Development of training material (MS 365 PowerPoint recordings with instructional captions).

Development, implementation, and management of appropriate assessment strategy.

Management of a team of both client and servicer provider content development specialists – this will require:

Upskilling in required authoring tool/s.

Upskilling in the use of templates such as TNA, curriculum, reports etc.

Management of learning content progress, including the timeous completion of deliverables in accordance with project timelines.

Upskilling learning resources to transition into facilitators for super user training delivery.

Support in the development of educational communication and learning videos.

Providing support to the Change Enablement and Learning Lead to ensure the successful delivery of learning planning, implementation, content design and development, evaluation, and support.

Keep abreast of industry trends to ensure best practice.

Must have

Must have Minimum 4+ years ‘experience on an SAP implementation project or within an SAP environment

Minimum 3+ years in a project environment

Minimum 5+ years’ learning management experience, with comprehensive understanding of the learning deliverables, /training as well as learning best practice principles. This should include training planning, analysis, design, development (both ILT and eLearning), implementation and evaluation.

Nice to have.

Nice to have. Change management knowledge and/or experience

Communications qualification/s and/or experience

Graphic design qualification/s and/or experience

PS : Candidates out of the KZN area will be considered .

Desired Skills:

Change Management

communication skills.

Graphic Designing

