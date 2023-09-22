Our client, a leader in the label printing and retail scale industry, known for innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions is seeking a dynamic and experienced Software Team Lead/IT Supervisor to join their team. If you are passionate about software development, IT operations, and leading a team to success, this position may be perfect for you.
The Software Team Lead/IT Supervisor will be responsible for overseeing both software development and IT operations within the organization. The Supervisor will lead a team of IT professionals, ensuring the seamless operation of IT services and efficient software development projects.
Key Responsibilities:
- Software Development:
- Leading and managing the software development team
- Overseeing the design and implementation of software systems
- Collaborating with stakeholders to gather project requirements
- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices
- Conducting code reviews and providing constructive feedback
- IT Supervisory Duties:
- Supervising the IT function, ensuring efficient operations
- Supervising and guiding the IT Desktop Support and Programmer
- Allocating resources effectively for IT projects and tasks
- Collaboratig with the General Manager for IT strategy and planning
- Monitoring and managing IT budgets and expenses
- IT Infrastructure:
- Evaluating and implementing technology infrastructure
- Maintaining data integrity and ensuring quarterly restore testing is successful
- Ensuring data security and backup procedures
- Overseeing IT hardware and software procurement
- Monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues
- IT Security:
- Enforcing IT security protocols and policies
- Monitoring for security vulnerabilities and potential risks
- Conducting periodic security audits
- Implementing security measures for data protection
- Vendor Management:
- Evaluating and managing IT service providers and vendors
- Negotiating contracts and service agreements
- Ensuring vendors meet SLAs and deliverables
- Addressing any vendor-related issues or escalations
- Project Management:
- Planning and executing software development projects
- Monitoring project progress and reporting to stakeholders
- Mitigating project risks and addressing challenges
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams for project success
- Continuous Improvement:
- Adding value in the execution of tasks
- Continuously monitoring existing processes for improvement
- Risk management, including compliance with relevant legislation and company policies
Job Requirements:
Qualification and Experience:
- BSc in Information Technology/Diploma in IT in Software Development
- +5 years of experience in the IT and Software Development field
- Passion for coding in various languages, retail scale industry experience, experience in writing IT policies and procedures, and IT vendor management
Technical Competencies:
- Process-oriented, detail-oriented, team player, methodical, open to change
- +2 years of experience in server management, configuration management, and firmware development in C#
- SQL intermediate skills
Desired Skills:
- Firmware development – C#
- SQL Server Management
- IT Management