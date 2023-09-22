Software Team Lead/ IT Supervisor

Our client, a leader in the label printing and retail scale industry, known for innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions is seeking a dynamic and experienced Software Team Lead/IT Supervisor to join their team. If you are passionate about software development, IT operations, and leading a team to success, this position may be perfect for you.

The Software Team Lead/IT Supervisor will be responsible for overseeing both software development and IT operations within the organization. The Supervisor will lead a team of IT professionals, ensuring the seamless operation of IT services and efficient software development projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Software Development: Leading and managing the software development team Overseeing the design and implementation of software systems Collaborating with stakeholders to gather project requirements Ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices Conducting code reviews and providing constructive feedback

IT Supervisory Duties: Supervising the IT function, ensuring efficient operations Supervising and guiding the IT Desktop Support and Programmer Allocating resources effectively for IT projects and tasks Collaboratig with the General Manager for IT strategy and planning Monitoring and managing IT budgets and expenses

IT Infrastructure: Evaluating and implementing technology infrastructure Maintaining data integrity and ensuring quarterly restore testing is successful Ensuring data security and backup procedures Overseeing IT hardware and software procurement Monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues

IT Security: Enforcing IT security protocols and policies Monitoring for security vulnerabilities and potential risks Conducting periodic security audits Implementing security measures for data protection

Vendor Management: Evaluating and managing IT service providers and vendors Negotiating contracts and service agreements Ensuring vendors meet SLAs and deliverables Addressing any vendor-related issues or escalations

Project Management: Planning and executing software development projects Monitoring project progress and reporting to stakeholders Mitigating project risks and addressing challenges Collaborating with cross-functional teams for project success

Continuous Improvement: Adding value in the execution of tasks Continuously monitoring existing processes for improvement Risk management, including compliance with relevant legislation and company policies



Job Requirements:

Qualification and Experience:

BSc in Information Technology/Diploma in IT in Software Development

+5 years of experience in the IT and Software Development field

Passion for coding in various languages, retail scale industry experience, experience in writing IT policies and procedures, and IT vendor management

Technical Competencies:

Process-oriented, detail-oriented, team player, methodical, open to change

+2 years of experience in server management, configuration management, and firmware development in C#

SQL intermediate skills

Desired Skills:

Firmware development – C#

SQL Server Management

IT Management

