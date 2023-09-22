Software Team Lead/ IT Supervisor

Sep 22, 2023

Our client, a leader in the label printing and retail scale industry, known for innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions is seeking a dynamic and experienced Software Team Lead/IT Supervisor to join their team. If you are passionate about software development, IT operations, and leading a team to success, this position may be perfect for you.

The Software Team Lead/IT Supervisor will be responsible for overseeing both software development and IT operations within the organization. The Supervisor will lead a team of IT professionals, ensuring the seamless operation of IT services and efficient software development projects.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Software Development:
    • Leading and managing the software development team
    • Overseeing the design and implementation of software systems
    • Collaborating with stakeholders to gather project requirements
    • Ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices
    • Conducting code reviews and providing constructive feedback
  • IT Supervisory Duties:
    • Supervising the IT function, ensuring efficient operations
    • Supervising and guiding the IT Desktop Support and Programmer
    • Allocating resources effectively for IT projects and tasks
    • Collaboratig with the General Manager for IT strategy and planning
    • Monitoring and managing IT budgets and expenses
  • IT Infrastructure:
    • Evaluating and implementing technology infrastructure
    • Maintaining data integrity and ensuring quarterly restore testing is successful
    • Ensuring data security and backup procedures
    • Overseeing IT hardware and software procurement
    • Monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues
  • IT Security:
    • Enforcing IT security protocols and policies
    • Monitoring for security vulnerabilities and potential risks
    • Conducting periodic security audits
    • Implementing security measures for data protection
  • Vendor Management:
    • Evaluating and managing IT service providers and vendors
    • Negotiating contracts and service agreements
    • Ensuring vendors meet SLAs and deliverables
    • Addressing any vendor-related issues or escalations
  • Project Management:
    • Planning and executing software development projects
    • Monitoring project progress and reporting to stakeholders
    • Mitigating project risks and addressing challenges
    • Collaborating with cross-functional teams for project success
  • Continuous Improvement:
    • Adding value in the execution of tasks
    • Continuously monitoring existing processes for improvement
    • Risk management, including compliance with relevant legislation and company policies

Job Requirements:

Qualification and Experience:

  • BSc in Information Technology/Diploma in IT in Software Development
  • +5 years of experience in the IT and Software Development field
  • Passion for coding in various languages, retail scale industry experience, experience in writing IT policies and procedures, and IT vendor management

Technical Competencies:

  • Process-oriented, detail-oriented, team player, methodical, open to change
  • +2 years of experience in server management, configuration management, and firmware development in C#
  • SQL intermediate skills

Desired Skills:

  • Firmware development – C#
  • SQL Server Management
  • IT Management

