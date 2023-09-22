solutions architect: core account

- Provide technical architecture and high-level designs
- Perform as a Tech-Lead in the development, design, and implementation of solutions
- Collaborate with Engineering, Account Managers and Project Managers
- Interact with clients to create requirement specificationsb for technical proposals and designs
- Innovate new solutions and keep up with new emerging technologies
- Analyse and understand the business requirements and translate the requirements into a technical solution architecture
- Analysing the technology environment and enterprise specifics
- Cost the solution and proposal end-to-end
- Document requirements
- Creating solution prototypes
- Participating in technology selection
- Understanding of finance and business processes
- Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives
- Keep abreast of the latest trends and emerging technologies
- Collaborate with internal subject matter experts and technical architects to devise client solutions
- Facilitate Proof-of-Concepts for proposed solutions
- Present solutions and proposals to customers
- Research and present internally on new and emerging technologies and solutions
Desired Skills:
- Account Management
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
About The Employer:
eputable IT Organization in JHB is looking for Solutions Architect Core Accounts. The Solutions Architect will support the team Core sales team in providing; solutions across multiple levels, technical understanding and expertise across multiple platforms, infrastructure and hybrid cloud systems, in order to develop designs, solutions, architectures and documentation as input to the sales process for customers from start to the conclusion of a sales deal