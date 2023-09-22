solutions architect: core account

Provide technical architecture and high-level designs

Perform as a Tech-Lead in the development, design, and implementation of solutions

Collaborate with Engineering, Account Managers and Project Managers

Interact with clients to create requirement specificationsb for technical proposals and designs

Innovate new solutions and keep up with new emerging technologies

Analyse and understand the business requirements and translate the requirements into a technical solution architecture

Analysing the technology environment and enterprise specifics

Cost the solution and proposal end-to-end

Document requirements

Creating solution prototypes

Participating in technology selection

Understanding of finance and business processes

Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives

Keep abreast of the latest trends and emerging technologies

Collaborate with internal subject matter experts and technical architects to devise client solutions

Facilitate Proof-of-Concepts for proposed solutions

Present solutions and proposals to customers

Research and present internally on new and emerging technologies and solutions

Desired Skills:

Account Management

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

About The Employer:

eputable IT Organization in JHB is looking for Solutions Architect Core Accounts. The Solutions Architect will support the team Core sales team in providing; solutions across multiple levels, technical understanding and expertise across multiple platforms, infrastructure and hybrid cloud systems, in order to develop designs, solutions, architectures and documentation as input to the sales process for customers from start to the conclusion of a sales deal

