UX designer

Sep 22, 2023

Work directly with the client gathering requirements to analyze, design and/or implement UX best practice business changes to technology with business strategy and goals.

  • Provide functional and/or technical expertise to plan, analyze, define, and support the delivery of future functional and technical user interface capabilities for an application or group of applications.
  • Assist in facilitating impact assessment efforts and in producing and reviewing estimates for client work requests.
  • Review and integrate all UX requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements.
  • Review and implement the UX strategy according to requirements.
  • Provide input into final decisions regarding User Experience.
    Must have
  • Fiori Functional and/or technical knowledge
  • UX knowledge
  • UX Development experience

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • Strategic Thinking

