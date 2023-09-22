UX designer

Work directly with the client gathering requirements to analyze, design and/or implement UX best practice business changes to technology with business strategy and goals.

Provide functional and/or technical expertise to plan, analyze, define, and support the delivery of future functional and technical user interface capabilities for an application or group of applications.

Assist in facilitating impact assessment efforts and in producing and reviewing estimates for client work requests.

Review and integrate all UX requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements.

Review and implement the UX strategy according to requirements.

Provide input into final decisions regarding User Experience.

Must have

Must have Fiori Functional and/or technical knowledge

UX knowledge

UX Development experience

Desired Skills:

UX

Strategic Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position