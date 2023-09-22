UX designer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Work directly with the client gathering requirements to analyze, design and/or implement UX best practice business changes to technology with business strategy and goals.
- Provide functional and/or technical expertise to plan, analyze, define, and support the delivery of future functional and technical user interface capabilities for an application or group of applications.
- Assist in facilitating impact assessment efforts and in producing and reviewing estimates for client work requests.
- Review and integrate all UX requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements.
- Review and implement the UX strategy according to requirements.
- Provide input into final decisions regarding User Experience.
Must have
- Fiori Functional and/or technical knowledge
- UX knowledge
- UX Development experience
Desired Skills:
- UX
- Strategic Thinking