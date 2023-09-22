web methods developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Zoo

- Deep understanding of XML application
- Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
- Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
- Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
- Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers
Desired Skills:
- –
- Strong Java
- Java-script
- and Ruby development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate