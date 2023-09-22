WeWork expands Cape Town offering

WeWork South Africa has announced a significant expansion of its Strand Street location in Cape Town. From 1 November, WeWork will be welcoming more than 250 new members with the addition of an extra floor.

The expansion marks the first significant growth initiative since local pan-African property investor SiSebenza acquired WeWork South Africa in March and demonstrates WeWork South Africa’s commitment to delivering top-tier flexible workspace solutions tailored for the South African business sector, focusing primarily on enterprise solutions. Besides the Strand Street location in Cape Town, WeWork has office buildings in Rosebank and Sandton in Johannesburg.

Andrew Robinson, executive director at WeWork South Africa, comments: “This expansion emphasises our unwavering confidence in the dynamic enterprise sector in Cape Town, which is home to some of the country’s largest corporates and most innovative growth-oriented start-ups.”

He adds that Cape Town was voted the best African destination for digital nomads in June this year, and members of WeWork globally can seamlessly access all South African locations, while South African members can access the global WeWork network, spanning over 150 cities.

Robinson highlights the relevance of today’s evolving work dynamics: “The modern workspace is shifting. Flexible co-working spaces are pivotal for cost efficiency and catalysts for creativity and collaboration. The added floor will feature diverse workspaces – from private offices to conference rooms – designed to amplify collaboration and productivity.”