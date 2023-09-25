Application Architect

Our client a forward-thinking investment firm, is looking for an exceptional Application Architect to shape their Tech landscape, by designing cutting-edge, sustainable applications that align with their organisation’s strategic goals.

As an integral member of their dynamic team, your role as an Application Architect is to ensure that their applications adhere to stringent security protocols and standards while closely aligning with their overarching group strategies. Your unique expertise will allow them to harness innovative technologies, creating value and unlocking opportunities to propel their organization into the future.

Additionally, you will play a crucial role in the creation and maintenance of architectural diagrams and knowledge resources, ensuring the uninterrupted continuity of their systems.

architectural diagrams to keep everything running smoothly.

We’re looking for someone with strong tech skills, like web frameworks, NodeJS, and report generation tools. You’ll also need to know about CI/CD pipelines and cloud tech. But it’s not just about tech – we value good communication and teamwork too. If you have 8-10 years of experience in IT and have led teams before, you’re the one we’re looking for.

Experience & Qualifications:

Relevant degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

8-10 years of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential).

At least 5 years relevant experience or exposure in software/application development.

At least 3 years relevant experience leading a competency and/or community of practice.

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of

large object orientated solutions (essential).

Experience in the investments industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures

and technologies (essential).

Desired Skills:

Database Management System Software

Micro Service Design

Business Process Modelling and Design

Lean and Agile methodology tools

DevOps philosophy

Learn more/Apply for this position