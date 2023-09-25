Senior Microsoft Stack Developer at Natebo Consulting

Position
Our client is hiring a Senior Microsoft Stack Developer to focus on a Microsoft Dynamics and Azure-based business system that is evolving quickly to meet the needs of a growing company. This is an exciting role for an experienced developer who is interested in gaining training and expanding their developer skillsets into Microsoft Dynamics CRM API and SDK, Plugin Registration Tool, Power Apps, React, XrmToolBox, and XrmToolkit. This role will provide opportunities to improve existing customizations and code as well as create new solutions and applications to meet business needs within a larger Microsoft Azure ecosystem. Preferably located near our Johannesburg, South Africa office, the role offers remote working options. This role is a member of a growing team of developers on the company’s Technology Team and reports to the Director of Engineering.
Responsibilities:
- Design, document, build, test, and deploy applications built in Dynamics CRM Online, PowerApps, and React using C#, JavaScript, and other technologies
- Build, maintain, and upgrade custom integrations between CRM and external databases using C# and SQL Server database
- Customize and administer out-of-the-box solutions like new entities, form upgrades, dashboards, and reports in Dynamics CRM
- Provide development support for other Microsoft-based solutions for the business
- Collaborate in an Agile methodology with product owners, project managers, and analysts to provide design schematics, scope, and timeline estimations to internal clients
- Identify and troubleshoot technical issues with minimal supervision in a timely manner
- Work with external Dynamics consultants to coordinate customization and development
- Occasional travel required to our Boston headquarters (if location other than Greater Boston area) for onboarding, training, and team meetings, and potentially other US offices for special team or company events
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a related field
- 7+ years of experience developing in Microsoft technologies such as C#, .NET, JavaScript, HTML, CSS
- 4+ years of developer experience with Microsoft T-SQL
- Experience with React based web development a plus, but not required
- Experience with Dynamics CRM plugin creation, custom workflow activities, and form automation a plus, but not required
- Experience with ASP.NET Razor Pages and Blazor server-side a plus, but not required
- Willingness to learn new technologies quickly, particularly Microsoft Dynamics and the Microsoft Power Platform
- Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment
- Creative thinker and resourceful problem-solver who can quickly identify pros/cons, potential risks, and alternative solutions
- Strong organization and time-management skills; ability to self-motivate against deadlines
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- ASP.NET Razor Pages
- Microsoft Dynamics
- CSS
- Microsoft Power Platform
- React
- Microsoft T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree