Senior Microsoft Stack Developer at Natebo Consulting

Our client is hiring a Senior Microsoft Stack Developer to focus on a Microsoft Dynamics and Azure-based business system that is evolving quickly to meet the needs of a growing company. This is an exciting role for an experienced developer who is interested in gaining training and expanding their developer skillsets into Microsoft Dynamics CRM API and SDK, Plugin Registration Tool, Power Apps, React, XrmToolBox, and XrmToolkit. This role will provide opportunities to improve existing customizations and code as well as create new solutions and applications to meet business needs within a larger Microsoft Azure ecosystem. Preferably located near our Johannesburg, South Africa office, the role offers remote working options. This role is a member of a growing team of developers on the company’s Technology Team and reports to the Director of Engineering.

Design, document, build, test, and deploy applications built in Dynamics CRM Online, PowerApps, and React using C#, JavaScript, and other technologies

Build, maintain, and upgrade custom integrations between CRM and external databases using C# and SQL Server database

Customize and administer out-of-the-box solutions like new entities, form upgrades, dashboards, and reports in Dynamics CRM

Provide development support for other Microsoft-based solutions for the business

Collaborate in an Agile methodology with product owners, project managers, and analysts to provide design schematics, scope, and timeline estimations to internal clients

Identify and troubleshoot technical issues with minimal supervision in a timely manner

Work with external Dynamics consultants to coordinate customization and development

Occasional travel required to our Boston headquarters (if location other than Greater Boston area) for onboarding, training, and team meetings, and potentially other US offices for special team or company events

Other duties as assigned

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a related field

7+ years of experience developing in Microsoft technologies such as C#, .NET, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

4+ years of developer experience with Microsoft T-SQL

Experience with React based web development a plus, but not required

Experience with Dynamics CRM plugin creation, custom workflow activities, and form automation a plus, but not required

Experience with ASP.NET Razor Pages and Blazor server-side a plus, but not required

Willingness to learn new technologies quickly, particularly Microsoft Dynamics and the Microsoft Power Platform

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment

Creative thinker and resourceful problem-solver who can quickly identify pros/cons, potential risks, and alternative solutions

Strong organization and time-management skills; ability to self-motivate against deadlines

Strong verbal and written communication skills

