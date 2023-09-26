Business Intelligence Developer

Job Purpose

This role requires an experienced and highly skilled senior business intelligence specialist with expertise in Microsoft Stack, specifically with strong experience in data warehousing, data lake technologies, and Power BI. The incumbent will serve as the technical expert responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable business intelligence solutions using Microsoft technologies such as SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, and Power BI. Collaborate with cross functional teams to gather requirements, architect data warehouse and data lake solutions, create insightful reports and visualizations, and deliver actionable insights to meet stakeholder needs.

Key Performance Areas

Strategics Function:

Contributes to the strategy, vision, and governance of the BI and Data Analytics capability.

Drive best practices, iterative improvement, and innovation at the strategic deployment level.

Provide strategic support and identify opportunities in existing business processes for building reports and dashboards.

Function as an integrator between the business and technology to create business solutions.

Support the implementation of the centre Balance Score Card (BSC) project and initiatives.

Support define and manage best practices for our Data Warehouse. This may include payload design of source data, logical data modeling, implementation, metadata, and testing standards.

Support to set standards and ways of working with data across the organisation and Auditees, through collaboratively way.

Product Management:

Support with the design and development of data warehouse solutions using Microsoft Stack, including SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, and Azure Synapse Analytics.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their data requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient data models that support reporting, analytics, and data integration.

Design and implement ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into the data warehouse, ensuring data quality, consistency, and integrity.

Designs, develops, and tests BI solutions such as databases, data warehouses, queries and views, reports, and performs data conversions, imports, and exports of data within and between internal and external Auditees.

Participates in workstream planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.

Oversee end-to-end ownership of data projects and independently collaborate with business stakeholders in an agile environment to solve business problems.

Develop and maintain data transformation workflows using tools such as SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) or Azure Data Factory.

Collaborate with data engineers and data scientists to integrate and process data from data lakes, leveraging technologies such as Azure Data Lake Storage and Azure Databricks.

Support with Optimize SQL queries and stored procedures for data retrieval and analysis, ensuring efficient performance and adherence to best practices.

Create visually appealing and interactive reports, dashboards, and visualizations using Microsoft Power BI, enabling stakeholders to derive actionable insights from the data warehouse.

Implement data governance and security measures within the data warehouse environment, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining data privacy.

Monitor and optimize the performance of the data warehouse, identifying and addressing bottlenecks, and recommending improvements for scalability and efficiency.

Keep abreast of the latest advancements in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, data warehousing, and data lake technologies, evaluating and recommending new tools and techniques that can enhance our business intelligence capabilities.

Intelligence/Data Analytics technologies and identify opportunities for innovation. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including business stakeholders, data engineers, data scientists, and IT teams, to understand business requirements and deliver impactful insights.

Maintains the quality of the Metadata Repository by adding, modifying, and deleting data.

Provides input to the development of data/information quality metrics.

Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to other team members.

Tracks, monitors and analyses performance and production issues, and implements improvements.

Stakeholder Management:

Establish, build, and maintain collaborative working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders.

Build and maintain positive and value-adding relationships with relevant internal/external stakeholders.

Scan the environment to ensure a clear understanding of stakeholder needs.

Proactively interact with stakeholders to determine their needs and deliver on them accordingly.

Engage with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and evaluate performance barriers in order to continuously improve service delivery.

Work in collaboration with various teams to ensure timeous delivery of the work.

Establish and maintain relations with recognized professional bodies within their own professional sphere.

Manage service level agreements (SLAs).

People Management:

Manage own performance to drive productivity.

Motivate, coach and mentor junior staff to ensure maximum productivity and development of the staff to their full potential.

Participate and/or take lead in the business unit transformation and culture plans.

Financial Management and Operational Management:

Contribute to the compilation of centre budget, and manage project expenditure related to functional area.

Ensure compliance with policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with internal processes and procedures.

Manage supply chain processes within scope of work.

Other Responsibilities:

Perform and/or manage other projects, tasks, and assignments not stipulated on the Job description as and when required.

Minimum Requirements

Formal Education:

Minimum 3 year Bachelor’s/ Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (NQF 7). Honours /Master qualification will be advantages.

Relevant certifications in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, and data warehousing technologies (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate) are desirable.

Experience or Requirements:

Minimum 8 years of proven work experience as a Business Intelligence Specialist or similar role, with a focus on the Microsoft Stack, expertise in data warehousing, data lake technologies, and Power BI development.

Experience in working with/in SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI.

Experience working in an agile and waterfall development environment, following best practices for project management and collaboration.

Desired Skills:

Azure Data Warehouse

Azure Data Lake

SQL Server

Microsoft Stack

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

