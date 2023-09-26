Business Intelligence Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

My client is urgently looking for a Business Intelligence Developer who will be responsible for building OLAP data models for multidimensional analysis of business data and provide the capability for complex calculations and analysis.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related discipline

Experience

5 – 7 years of relevant technical and business work experience in the Business Intelligence domain.

Microsoft Power BI dashboard and report development.

Financial and Management reporting principles.

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

SQL queries

Microsoft Azure Data Technology stack

Requires experience/in-depth knowledge of data design and system integration.

Experience in Agile methodology is advantageous.

Certification is desirable.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

SSIS

A

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position