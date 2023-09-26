Business Intelligence Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

My client is urgently looking for a Business Intelligence Developer who will be responsible for building OLAP data models for multidimensional analysis of business data and provide the capability for complex calculations and analysis.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related discipline
Experience
- 5 – 7 years of relevant technical and business work experience in the Business Intelligence domain.
- Microsoft Power BI dashboard and report development.
- Financial and Management reporting principles.
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- SQL queries
- Microsoft Azure Data Technology stack
- Requires experience/in-depth knowledge of data design and system integration.
- Experience in Agile methodology is advantageous.
- Certification is desirable.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSRS
- SSIS
- A
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree