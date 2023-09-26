Data Architect

- Experience with process redesign methods and tools.
- Three to five years of demonstrated management / supervisory experience in system management.
- In-depth experience designing and implementing information solutions.
- Knowledgeable in the design and construction of information architectures that enable well integrated transactional, collaborative, and analytical systems.
- Data/information modelling expertise at the enterprise level.
- Understanding of differences between relational modelling and object modelling.
- Understanding of taxonomies and ontologies, as well as the challenges of applying structured techniques (data modelling) to less structured sources.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related discipline with an Information Technology focus.
- TOGAF Certification.
- 7 – 10 years of experience in IT, with a minimum of two years in information systems design.
Desired Skills:
- Experience with process redesign methods and tools
- In-depth experience designing and implementing information solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree