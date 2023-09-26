Data Architect

Sep 26, 2023

  • Experience with process redesign methods and tools.
  • Three to five years of demonstrated management / supervisory experience in system management.
  • In-depth experience designing and implementing information solutions.
  • Knowledgeable in the design and construction of information architectures that enable well integrated transactional, collaborative, and analytical systems.
  • Data/information modelling expertise at the enterprise level.
  • Understanding of differences between relational modelling and object modelling.
  • Understanding of taxonomies and ontologies, as well as the challenges of applying structured techniques (data modelling) to less structured sources.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related discipline with an Information Technology focus.
  • TOGAF Certification.
  • 7 – 10 years of experience in IT, with a minimum of two years in information systems design.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

