Helm rewards staff with business ownership

Helm has announced an employee ownership plan that rewards key staff with a significant stake in the business.

The senior management team holds the majority of the stake, participating actively in the decision-making processes while driving the strategy, vision, and long-term growth of the company.

Along with Helm CEO Dawood Patel, other major shareholders include Awande Capital founder and former Trudon CEO, Thabo Seopa, and company founder, Gustav Praekelt.

Praekelt comments: “We’ve always wanted to be a different type of business – one that is owned by the very people who contribute to its strategy and success every single day. Our employees have been a part of our past and present, and will remain a more significant part of our future.”

Most of the people in the employee ownership plan have been with the company for over five years, with some beginning their journeys as far back as 2010.

Patel says that, by giving key team members a direct stake in the business, Helm fosters a culture of ownership and accountability. “This shared sense of ownership will lead to enhanced collaboration, increased innovation, and improved productivity across all levels of the company. By empowering employees with equity, we encourage long-term thinking that ultimately drives growth and stability.”