ICT Supervisor – Gauteng Ruimsig

Sep 26, 2023

  • Client service and support management
  • Allign IT services with the needs of the clients’ business
  • Resolution of all mobile requests for service (order-to-activate and query-to-resolve) within client SLAs
  • Proactive tracking and management of Requests for service
  • Combination of client experience – fulfilment and assurance as well as technical coverage support
  • Quality assessment and compliance
  • Good technical mobile and handset understanding
  • Professional writing and communication
  • Analytical and logical
  • ITIL foundations
  • Product knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Supervisory Experience
  • Managing staff
  • Supervisory Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Telecommunications/ICT industry to be based in West rand

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R176 per hour

Learn more/Apply for this position