ICT Supervisor – Gauteng Ruimsig

- Client service and support management
- Allign IT services with the needs of the clients’ business
- Resolution of all mobile requests for service (order-to-activate and query-to-resolve) within client SLAs
- Proactive tracking and management of Requests for service
- Combination of client experience – fulfilment and assurance as well as technical coverage support
- Quality assessment and compliance
- Good technical mobile and handset understanding
- Professional writing and communication
- Analytical and logical
- ITIL foundations
- Product knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Supervisory Experience
- Managing staff
- Supervisory Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Telecommunications/ICT industry to be based in West rand
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R176 per hour