ICT Supervisor

Client service and support management

Allign IT services with the needs of the clients’ business

Resolution of all mobile requests for service (order-to-activate and query-to-resolve) within client SLAs

Proactive tracking and management of Requests for service

Combination of client experience – fulfilment and assurance as well as technical coverage support

Quality assessment and compliance

Good technical mobile and handset understanding

Professional writing and communication

Analytical and logical

ITIL foundations

Product knowledge

Desired Skills:

Supervisory Experience

Managing staff

Supervisory Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Telecommunications/ICT industry to be based in West rand

Employer & Job Benefits:

R176 per hour

Learn more/Apply for this position