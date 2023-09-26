IT Technician

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Technician to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Hardware and software troubleshooting
  • Basic software development: HTML, PHP, full stack development
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • A+, N+ Certification
  • MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage)
  • Experience working with and setting up servers, desktops and Laptops
  • Experience in AD & DC
  • Basic Network Troubleshooting
  • Desktop Support
  • Ability to work with and manipulate data
  • Up to date with latest technology and innovations
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow)
  • Project Management (advantage)
  • Good command of English
  • Initiative
  • Self-disciplined
  • Attention to detail
  • Build good customer relationships
  • Afterhours standby
  • Able to work shifts
  • Driver’s licence
  • Own car essential

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • HTML
  • CompTIA A+

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Pomona, Kempton Park

