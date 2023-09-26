IT Technician – Gauteng Pomona

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Technician to join their team.

Requirements:

Matric

Hardware and software troubleshooting

Basic software development: HTML, PHP, full stack development

Analytical and problem-solving skills

A+, N+ Certification

MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage)

Experience working with and setting up servers, desktops and Laptops

Experience in AD & DC

Basic Network Troubleshooting

Desktop Support

Ability to work with and manipulate data

Up to date with latest technology and innovations

Ability to work under pressure

Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow)

Project Management (advantage)

Good command of English

Initiative

Self-disciplined

Attention to detail

Build good customer relationships

Afterhours standby

Able to work shifts

Driver’s licence

Own car essential

Desired Skills:

IT

Hardware

Software

HTML

CompTIA A+

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Pomona, Kempton Park

Learn more/Apply for this position