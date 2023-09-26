IT Technician – Gauteng Pomona

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Technician to join their team.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Hardware and software troubleshooting
- Basic software development: HTML, PHP, full stack development
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- A+, N+ Certification
- MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage)
- Experience working with and setting up servers, desktops and Laptops
- Experience in AD & DC
- Basic Network Troubleshooting
- Desktop Support
- Ability to work with and manipulate data
- Up to date with latest technology and innovations
- Ability to work under pressure
- Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow)
- Project Management (advantage)
- Good command of English
- Initiative
- Self-disciplined
- Attention to detail
- Build good customer relationships
- Afterhours standby
- Able to work shifts
- Driver’s licence
- Own car essential
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Hardware
- Software
- HTML
- CompTIA A+
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Pomona, Kempton Park