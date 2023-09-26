Liquid launches Azure Stack in Zambia

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia has launched Azure Stack for its customers, giving businesses access to cost-effective local cloud solutions that meet local data regulatory requirement and can run latency-sensitive applications.

“According to the Zambia Inclusive Digital Economy Status Report 2022, the local digital economy score is 45%, which indicates that we are still in the start-up phase. This statistic indicates that as an economy, we still need to make cloud more easily accessible to ensure we are 100% ready. With the unveiling of the Azure Stack, Liquid Zambia has reiterated its commitment to working with the public and private sector to convert Zambia into a digital economy,” says Mark Townsend, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia.

Local businesses, especially SMEs, are rapidly seeing the benefits of migrating to the cloud. However, the associated high cost of cloud adoption has always been a deterrent. But now, the availability of Azure Stack in the country, combined with Liquid Zambia’s expertise, has levelled the playing field for local businesses compared to their international counterparts.

“Having worked extensively with our customers over the years, we understand the changing needs of businesses. We are excited to bring this cloud solution to local businesses, helping them speed up their journey to the cloud with a flexible, fully managed Azure stack solution where and when needed,” says Townsend.

In the last few months, the company has announced two new routes, from Zambia to Angola and Zambia to Malawi, and partnered with the government to connect over 1 000 schools nationwide.