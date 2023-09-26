Paratus signs Starlink reseller agreement

Pan-African telco and network services provider Paratus Group has entered an agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed services across the African continent.

The agreement will allow Paratus to provide Starlink to its customers across Africa, as operating licenses are awarded to Starlink in those countries. Initially, and with immediate effect, Starlink will be available from Paratus in Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda & Nigeria before being rolled out to more countries.

Starlink provides high speed, broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses may always keep operating. It currently provides services to tens of thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary enterprise connectivity, replacement of 4G and VSAT, backup, interim setup, and emergency services.

Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99,5% up-time across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Up-time is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and wire-cut outages.

Paratus will be able to provide its customers with both fixed, mobility and maritime services with immediate effect. The company will provide its customers 24/7/365 enterprise support.

Martin Cox, group chief commercial officer of Paratus, says: “This agreement aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. It means we can offer industry sectors – such as land and offshore energy, mining, hospitality, education, healthcare, agriculture and more – the reliable and constant connectivity they need to flourish, no matter how remote they are.

“The Starlink agreement further strengthens our LEO (low earth orbit) satellite services offering across Africa and affirms our considerable capability and reach on the continent. It reinforces our goal to collaborate with entities that share our vision of transforming both African businesses and communities.”