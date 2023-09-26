Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Coordinating full lifecycle software and customer implementation projects.

Ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within scope, within budget and of good quality

Building strong relationships with customers and third party providers, as well as internally with sales, engineering, product and tech ops teams.

Guiding the team to ensure the delivery plan is met.

Facilitating and running project meetings, such as status updates and retrospectives.

Maintaining / improving project process.

Contributing to the on-going growth and success of the business.

Relevant degree

Prince 2, PMP or Agile training will be advantageous

5+ years’ experience as a Project Manager or Delivery Manager.

Experience working on software projects.

Background in tech / IT industry.

A track record of successful delivery working across multiple teams, on multiple products in a fast paced, market driven environment.

Excellent communication and relationship management skills.

Financial Services / Payment / Fintech industry experience would be beneficial.

Project Management

SDLC

Software Projects

