Project Manager (Construction) – Gauteng Willow Park Manor

This is a contract position as of October 2023 – March 2024

My client is a leading shopftting and installation company in South Africa. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, they strive to create exceptional experiences for their guests. They are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated Project Manager to oversee the shopfitting and installation of a new hotel project.

As the Project Manager – Shopfitting and Installation, you will be responsible for managing the entire shopfitting and installation process for our new hotel project. You will work closely with the design team, contractors, and suppliers to ensure the successful completion of the project within the specified timeframe and budget. Your role will involve coordinating and overseeing all aspects of the shopfitting and installation process, including procurement, scheduling, quality control, and project documentation.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement a comprehensive project plan, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

Coordinate with the design team to ensure that all shopfitting and installation activities align with the project’s design intent.

Manage the procurement process, including sourcing and selecting suppliers, negotiating contracts, and ensuring timely delivery of materials and equipment.

Oversee the construction and installation activities, ensuring compliance with safety regulations, quality standards, and project specifications.

Monitor project progress, identify potential risks or issues, and implement corrective actions as necessary.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders and external contractors to resolve any project-related challenges.

Maintain accurate project documentation, including contracts, change orders, and progress reports.

Conduct regular site visits to monitor construction progress and ensure adherence to project timelines and quality standards.

Provide regular updates to senior management on project status, including budget, schedule, and any significant deviations or risks.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Project Manager in the construction industry, preferably with a focus on shopfitting and installation.

Strong knowledge of construction processes, materials, and techniques.

Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities, with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Proficiency in project management software and tools.

Relevant certifications or qualifications in project management or construction management are desirable.

If you are a highly motivated and experienced Project Manager with a passion for delivering exceptional results, we would love to hear from you.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Although the client is located in Pretoria, the position will be based in Middelburg and it will be expected of the project manager to live in Middelburg for the duration of the project.

