Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Our Client is looking for a Project Manage to join their team

Area/Location: Midrand

Summery:



Our Client is looking for a Project Manager to manage the delivery of multiple initiatives to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time, and cost standards, The Project Manager will lead projects from concept to completion, providing the direction and control required to do this. Building strong relationships with internal stakeholders and clients, the Project Manager is the key communicator on the status, risks and challenges of all the project deliverables, inclusive of budget and resources

Responsibilities:

Manage the delivery of multiple projects / work streams to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time, and cost standards.

Plan, manage and track projects of varying complexity, priority and risk

Define the scope of the project in collaboration with the project sponsor and senior management.

Create and maintain project charters by collaborating with cross-functional and / or cross-organizational teams.

Determine and agree with the project sponsor and the change manager the objectives and measures that will be evaluated when the project is delivered.

Create and manage project design, schedule and budget according to plan and determine the resources required to deliver the project.

Facilitate, coordinate and track day-to- day activities to ensure the project meets the critical milestones to realize identified benefits.

Review and revise the project schedule with senior management and the project team as required.

Develop forms and records to document project activities.

Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured.

Working with the communication, change and Human Resource team, establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders in the organization on the progress and potential impact of the project at the right time.

Collaborate with business partners, subject matter experts and / or technical partners to deliver high quality solutions.

Regularly report to key stakeholders on project status, risks, spend against budget and dependencies to ensure delivery of the project and its objectives.

Proactively identify risks to the project’s success and maintain a project risk log with effective action plans to resolve issues.

Requirements:

Matric (mandatory)

A tertiary qualification

Either Diploma or Degree (mandatory)

Prince 2 Qualification (mandatory)

Project Management Degree

Degree – in a business related field

Experience with any online project management tool.

Additional courses in Project Management

Experience:

5 – 7 Years in a similar position

5 – 7 years Project Management

5 – 7 years Facilitation and Presenting

2 years Administration management experience

2 years Report Writing experience

7+ years Project Management

7+ years Facilitation and Presenting

2 years Administration management experience

2 years Report Writing experience

Consulting background

Knowledge:

5+ years of work experience with leadership experience in consulting including Implementation follow through, transformation program management and project management.

Strong stakeholder management experience with C-Level and Executive Teams.

Affinity with problems on the intersection of organisational design, process, people and technology.

Strong analytical, data and process background.

Ability to zoom out to strategy and zoom into detail.

An empowerment and enablement mind-set building a support function and pillar to enable our client success and operations teams to serve our clients.

Desired Skills:

Project Planner

Project Manager

Project Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position