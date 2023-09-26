Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

My client, a world-class group of companies with a complete value chain in the logistics, transport, hotel, and leisure as well as other industries. Who pride themselves on delivering exceptional services and maintaining strong relationships with their clients. As a leader in the industries they are dedicated to continuous growth and sustainability, and are now looking for a dynamic and diverse Project Manager to join their Midrand team.

Area: Midrand

Key Job Purpose:

As a Project Manager at their organization, your primary role will be to manage the successful delivery of multiple initiatives, ensuring they align with overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time, and cost standards. You will play a pivotal role in leading projects from their conceptualization to completion, providing the necessary direction and control throughout the project lifecycle. Building strong relationships with internal stakeholders and clients is essential, as you will be the key communicator on project status, risks, challenges, budget, and resources.

Tasks and Duties:

Responsibilities:

Manage the delivery of multiple projects and workstreams to achieve project objectives, focusing on quality, time, and cost standards.

Plan, manage, and track projects of varying complexity, priority, and risk.

Collaborate with project sponsors and senior management to define project scopes and objectives.

Create and maintain project charters in collaboration with cross-functional and cross-organizational teams.

Define project objectives and measures in consultation with the project sponsor and change manager to be evaluated upon project completion.

Develop and manage project design, schedules, and budgets according to plan, determining the necessary resources for successful project delivery.

Facilitate, coordinate, and track day-to-day project activities, ensuring critical milestones are met to realize identified benefits.

Review and revise the project schedule in coordination with senior management and the project team as needed.

Develop forms and records to document project activities.

Establish proper project files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured.

Collaborate with business partners, subject matter experts, and technical teams to deliver high-quality solutions.

Provide regular project status reports to key stakeholders, including updates on project status, risks, budget expenditures, and dependencies.

Proactively identify risks to the project’s success and maintain a project risk log with effective action plans to resolve issues.

Requirements:

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum:

Matric (mandatory)

A tertiary qualification, either Diploma or Degree (mandatory)

PRINCE 2 Qualification (mandatory)

Ideal:

Project Management Degree

PRINCE 2 – Practitioner

Experience:

Minimum:

5 – 7 years in a similar position

5 – 7 years of Project Management experience

5 – 7 years of Facilitation and Presenting experience

2 years of Administration management experience

2 years of Report Writing experience

Experience with any online project management tool

Ideal:

Degree in a business-related field

Consulting background

7+ years of Project Management experience

7+ years of Facilitation and Presenting experience

2 years of Administration management experience

2 years of Report Writing experience

Training:

Additional courses in Project Management

Working towards a Project Management Degree

Knowledge:

5+ years of work experience with leadership experience in consulting, including Implementation follow-through, transformation program management, and project management.

Strong stakeholder management experience with C-Level and Executive Teams.

Affinity with problems at the intersection of organizational design, process, people, and technology.

Strong analytical, data, and process background.

Ability to zoom out to strategy and zoom into detail.

An empowerment and enablement mindset, building a support function and pillar to enable our client’s success and operations teams to serve our clients effectively.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

PRINCE 2

Budgets

Project Design

