Security Engineer

Sep 26, 2023

12 months renewable contract
Rate- R250 per hour

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information security, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
  • Relevant industry certifications such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), or equivalent.
  • Experience in information security roles, including network security, system security, or application security.
  • Strong knowledge of security technologies, protocols, tools, risk management principles and methodologies.
  • Proficiency in scripting and programming languages (e.g., Python, PowerShell) for automation and analysis.
  • Familiarity with cloud security concepts (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
  • Excellent problem-solving, analytical skills, effective communication and teamwork abilities.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with security information and event management (SIEM)
  • Knowledge of threat intelligence and threat hunting techniques.
  • Experience with secure coding practices and application security assessments.
  • Familiarity with network and web application firewalls.
  • Understanding of security-related regulations and compliance standards.

Desired Skills:

  • SIEM
  • CEH
  • Python
  • AWS
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

