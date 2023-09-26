Security Engineer

12 months renewable contract
Rate- R250 per hour
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information security, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
- Relevant industry certifications such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), or equivalent.
- Experience in information security roles, including network security, system security, or application security.
- Strong knowledge of security technologies, protocols, tools, risk management principles and methodologies.
- Proficiency in scripting and programming languages (e.g., Python, PowerShell) for automation and analysis.
- Familiarity with cloud security concepts (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
- Excellent problem-solving, analytical skills, effective communication and teamwork abilities.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with security information and event management (SIEM)
- Knowledge of threat intelligence and threat hunting techniques.
- Experience with secure coding practices and application security assessments.
- Familiarity with network and web application firewalls.
- Understanding of security-related regulations and compliance standards.
Desired Skills:
- SIEM
- CEH
- Python
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree