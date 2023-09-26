Senior C# Developer

Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team.

Introduction

We are looking for an experienced C# Developer to join our team and take responsibility for all aspects of software development from planning, design, coding, deployment, and operational support. Our team is responsible for the integration across systems including trading, clearing, post-trade and valuations of capital markets instruments and products such equities, bonds, commodities, derivatives, and indices.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and modify software solutions according to engineering best practices and standards.

Lead solution design process and make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Collaborate with various technical areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions.

Compile and maintain systems documentation.

Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment as well as research and development into new and upcoming trends and technologies.

Provide operational support to valuations systems and identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Minimum requirements

Qualifications

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry recognised software development certifications

Skills and Experience:

8 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the [URL Removed] C# Domain

SQL, REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications, VQL Data Virtualisation, TCP/IP Socket Development.

Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Good experience with integrated system environments.

Personal Attributes:

Self-motivated, highly organised, and strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication, customer service and problem-solving skills.

Commitment to accuracy, quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Passionate about technology and stays on the forefront of modern software design patterns.

Demonstrated ability to be resourceful and work effectively as a team player.

Effectively communicate and regularly engage with key stakeholders at different levels.

