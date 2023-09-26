Senior Database Administrator

Demonstrate Technical expertise in maintaining and supporting MS SQL database and technical infrastructure. Specific experience on:
- Managing operating system patches;
? Network utilisations monitoring and troubleshooting;
? Server capacity planning;
? Monitoring capacity and performance of network
? Managing Backups;
? Application deployments;
? VMWARE configurations;
? Server administration;
? Server security and Application/Database/;
? Security appliance management;
? File sharing configurations.
? Recommend and implement Network and database Upgrades.
? Database maintenance
? 5 = 8 years and above of average experience in all required qualifying criteria explained with
specific projects undertaken
Desired Skills:
- MSSQL Database Developer
- MSSQL Database Administrator
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
