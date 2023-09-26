Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 26, 2023

Demonstrate Technical expertise in maintaining and supporting MS SQL database and technical infrastructure. Specific experience on:

  • Managing operating system patches;
    ? Network utilisations monitoring and troubleshooting;
    ? Server capacity planning;
    ? Monitoring capacity and performance of network
    ? Managing Backups;
    ? Application deployments;
    ? VMWARE configurations;
    ? Server administration;
    ? Server security and Application/Database/;
    ? Security appliance management;
    ? File sharing configurations.
    ? Recommend and implement Network and database Upgrades.
    ? Database maintenance
    ? 5 = 8 years and above of average experience in all required qualifying criteria explained with
    specific projects undertaken

Desired Skills:

  • MSSQL Database Developer
  • MSSQL Database Administrator

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

