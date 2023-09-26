Senior SAP Basis Consultant

My client is looking for a SAP Basis Specialist.

Qualifications and Experience

SAP BASIS certification

Minimum of 7 years of operational experience in installations, maintenance, troubleshooting, recovery, and upgrades.

Skills Required

Strong knowledge of SAP ECC 6.0, Solution Manager, Administration of IBM DB2, HANA, and Oracle database. AIX Operating System, Tivoli Storage Management.

Performing Tape Backup and Recovery

Managing Schema and Storage structures

Ability to work in teams

Attention to detail

Good written and oral communication and presentation skills

Excellent Analytical and Problem-solving skills.

Strong technical writing skills

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-resolution skills

Ability to handle highly confidential information in a strictly professional manner

Desired Skills:

Technical

Communication (written and verbal)

Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

