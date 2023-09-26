Senior SAP Basis Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

My client is looking for a SAP Basis Specialist.

Qualifications and Experience

  • SAP BASIS certification
  • Minimum of 7 years of operational experience in installations, maintenance, troubleshooting, recovery, and upgrades.

Skills Required

  • Strong knowledge of SAP ECC 6.0, Solution Manager, Administration of IBM DB2, HANA, and Oracle database. AIX Operating System, Tivoli Storage Management.
  • Performing Tape Backup and Recovery
  • Managing Schema and Storage structures
  • Ability to work in teams
  • Attention to detail
  • Good written and oral communication and presentation skills
  • Excellent Analytical and Problem-solving skills.
  • Strong technical writing skills
  • Excellent troubleshooting and problem-resolution skills
  • Ability to handle highly confidential information in a strictly professional manner

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Technical
  • Communication (written and verbal)
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

