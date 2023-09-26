Senior SAP Basis Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

My client is looking for a SAP Basis Specialist.
Qualifications and Experience
- SAP BASIS certification
- Minimum of 7 years of operational experience in installations, maintenance, troubleshooting, recovery, and upgrades.
Skills Required
- Strong knowledge of SAP ECC 6.0, Solution Manager, Administration of IBM DB2, HANA, and Oracle database. AIX Operating System, Tivoli Storage Management.
- Performing Tape Backup and Recovery
- Managing Schema and Storage structures
- Ability to work in teams
- Attention to detail
- Good written and oral communication and presentation skills
- Excellent Analytical and Problem-solving skills.
- Strong technical writing skills
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-resolution skills
- Ability to handle highly confidential information in a strictly professional manner
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Technical
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Troubleshooting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree