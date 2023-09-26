Senior Software Developer

A leading workforce solutions company, driven to grow people, businesses and economies through connections that allow them to realize their potential has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer in Gauteng.

Responsible for the overall management, support and enhancement of the digital product stack of the JobVine website (Frontend and Backend). Ensure that the product development lifecycle is followed. Ensure that the code base delivered is to the highest quality and continuously reviewed for improvements to ensure latest software trends are utilised.

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant system/ application certification

5-8 years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer

Proficiency in: Net Framework, ASP.Net MVC, Web API, C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, and Transact SQL

Strong knowledge of SQL Server, Stored Procedures, Entity Framework 6, and [URL Removed] with DevOps CI/CD (using Azure DevOps) and Jira

Experience with Git, pull requests, and code review processes.

Experience participating in code reviews and design sessions

Experience implementing SOLID design pattern

Experience with React and Dapper – advantageous

Development of full life cycle – advantageous

Primary Responsibilities

Responsible for DevOps tasks (continuous integration and continuous deployment)

Responsible for Production Support of deployed systems ( Backups, restoration, debugging …)

Responsible from setup and monitoring general health of system environments etc

Responsible for Development life cycle implementation, management, and best practices (Estimations, development, Demos, deployment, documenting etc..)

Responsible for documenting, planning and implementing of disaster recovery protocols

Responsible for quality of software/code created. (best practices and latest technology)

Create and develop software as required by business.

Perform code reviews to ensure high quality standards are maintained and bugs are reduced.

Lead, manage and train Jnr – Mid software developers (code reviews, best practices, work allocation and prioritisation)

Advise, manage and implement software, infrastructure and cloud security best practices.

Advise, manage, and implement infrastructure of Azure and other related cloud and hosting environments.

Technical

.NET Framework

Net MVC

Web API

C#

JAVA Script / Type Script

Transact SQL

SQL Server

Stored Procedures

Entity Framework 6

Net

JIRA

AZURE DevOps

React (advantageous)

Dapper (advantageous)

Troubleshoot and resolve application functionality-related issues

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

