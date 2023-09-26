Senior Software Developer (CH952) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a South African boutique investment administration service provider is looking to employ a Senior Software Developer with experience in Data Engineering.
Requirements:
- 6+ years of recent hands-on software development experience and IT support, bonus skills:
- Data engineering.
- Strong tabular data transformation/visualisation skills.
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT, Software engineering.
- A self-driven attitude and ability to self-manage to a significant degree.
- Willingness to learn about the business (Financial Services; Portfolio tax admin; investment accounting data)
- Very good communication skills
- Strong SQL skills (Azure SQL database, Spark, DuckDB)
- Key technologies used in our business, so any skills here will be a huge bonus:
- Python and R (we develop a lot of our new software in R and Python)
- Delta Lake
- Spark
- Apache Arrow
- Kubernetes / Docker / Containerised applications /Helm
- CI/CD – Azure DevOps
- Microsoft 365 eco system and Cloud platforms, bonus skills:
- Azure specifically; Resource management/deployment via PowerShell; Cost optimization; Virtual network setup/configuration.
- MS 365 admin duties / Exchange online
About the company:
The company is responsible for investment administration for institutional investors, led by its founding members. We have assets of local and international clients under administration, totaling R 2 tn.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
