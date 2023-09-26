Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

You are a problem solver who collaborates with our customers & teams to develop innovative solutions to tricky issues. You will code with inspiration and clarity, driving quality of delivery and encouraging team involvement.
Problems are best solved in groups so teamwork and company culture are crucial to the way we work. You will be used to working with other team members across disciplines and communicating transparently in the open.
Job requirements
Responsibilities & Contributions
- Make a significant contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications
- Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices
- Communicate with our clients throughout the development process
- Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (eg: Mobbing/Pairing)
- Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice
- Transform our clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery
- Supporting other Engineers
Knowledge & Experience
- Extensive working knowledge of a range of technologies such as TypeScript, React and Node.js, also experience with AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.
- In-depth experience in software design and development, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills
- Excellent in-depth understanding and working experience of BDD, TDD and SOLID
- A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable
- Love clean code
- Extensive experience with web application development and deployment
- Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.
- At least 6 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role
- Excellent verbal and written English skills.
Desired Skills:
- typescript
- React
- Node.js
- Azure
- BDD
- TDD
- SOLID
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our cient , a full-service digital agency based in Reading, UK, The Hague, Netherlands
and Stellenbosch, South Africa, strategize, design, and develop digital solutions for
the private and public sectors. Their international team of over 90 professionals work
between all 3 locations delivering exceptional software solutions.
– An amazing place to work with talented colleagues
– Forward-thinking leadership team, always open to new ideas and ways of working
– An attractive salary
– High level of independence and flexibility
– 18 days holiday, plus bank holidays
– Team lunches, drinks and socials
– Flexible working
– Working with high-profile clients
– Challenging, impactful projects
– Professional learning and development
– The ability to learn new skills through certification and training programmes
– Hybrid/Remote working