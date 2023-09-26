Senior Web Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading Financial Institution based in Pretoria has a permanent vacancy (hybrid model) for a Senior Web Developer

The purpose of this role is to provide business and system analysis and programming expertise in the analysis, design, development and testing of websites, including the maintenance of existing websites in the environment to ensure their continued effective and efficient functioning to support evolving business processes

This position reports to a Senior Manager: Applications Development & Maintenance and is responsible for leading and managing junior developers

Duties and Responsibilities:

Define problem definition for application development:

Formulate and define application scope and objectives Devise and modify procedures to solve business problems Prepare detailed specifications from which programs will be developed, tested, debugged, and documented Provide technical expertise to the business analyst regarding system requirements and solutions.



Back-end web development – responsible for creating the website’s structure, write code, and verify the code works

Manage access points for the management of websites content

Designing user interfaces and navigation menus

Writing and reviewing code for sites, typically PHP, HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and APIs

Integrating multimedia content onto a site

Troubleshooting problems with performance or user experience

Collaborating with designers, developers, and stakeholders

Perform unit testing and ensure full quality assurance performed

Source and provide explanations and make recommendations regarding current application functionality, new features, and application enhancements

Provide technical input to the ICT senior managers (SM) regarding technical decisions with consideration of long-term implications

Handle inquiries related to Website development, maintenance and enhancements, support and tuning of new and existing applications for maximum efficiency

Provide support on integration features between software packages

Provide technical and functional support and guidance to stakeholders in the operation of the website

Contribute to the compilation of centre budget and manage project expenditure related to functional area

Ensure compliance to the organisation’s governance processes, policies and processes

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Minimum qualification of Bachelors’ Degree in IT / Computer Science (NQF Level 7)

Certification in Web Development advantageous

Minimum 8 years’ experience in Website development with strong focus on the following:

Experience in PHP development (at least 3 years’ experience) Proficiency in programming languages such as JavaScript, CSS, Microsoft Azure DevOps, and HTML5. Also, familiarity with languages such as jQuery, as well as third-party APIs Strong technical skills to deliver customer solutions using C#, ASP.NET. Experience in WordPress and DotNet Nuke A working understanding of website interfaces, cross-browser interoperability, and web standards is required An understanding of database design and querying using SQL or NoSQL Knowledge of standards-based APIs (e.g., RESTful APIs) and system integration Familiarity with object-oriented design patterns and best-practices. Familiarity with software development methodologies and tools (e.g., Agile, Git, JIRA, unit testing, etc.) Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and troubleshoot issues



Added advantage:

Strong Agile Scrum software development experience to serve as the Scrum team lead in team-based development

Experience in SharePoint development

Exposure to cloud-based application development environments is an added advantage

Understanding of modern security principles and practices, such as OAuth.

Salary:

Market related

Desired Skills:

“Senior Website Developer”

“Web Developer”

PHP

