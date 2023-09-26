Smart technology a proactive solution to SA’s water crisis

South Africa is currently facing a water crisis, with scarcity and inefficient water management posing significant challenges to sustainable, consistent access to water.

By Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training: MEA at Axis Communications

A 58-hour maintenance shutdown in Johannesburg left thousands of residents and businesses without water for an extended period in July. It also underscored the urgent need to adopt innovative measures that address immediate water issues and secure the country’s utilities for a resilient and sustainable future. Smart surveillance technology, coupled with data analytics and real-time monitoring, emerges as a promising tool to help secure water resources and manage water usage efficiently.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s National Water and Sanitation Master Plan identifies a water supply deficit of 17% by 2030. UN-Water’s Africa Water Vision 2025 predicts that close to 230-million Africans will be facing water scarcity, and up to 460-million will be living in water-stressed areas by 2025. Fortunately, smart technology has the potential to revolutionise water management, enhance efficiency, and mitigate risks, ultimately safeguarding the country and continent’s precious water resources.

Protecting facilities and verifying the flow of data

While water facilities deal with many issues that contribute to wastage, such as undetected leaks and aging infrastructure, they also have to confront the challenge of the protecting those facilities from malicious actors such as thieves and vandals, whose actions lead to water loss.

Surveillance technology, such as network video cameras – enhanced by thermal imaging and radar – and IoT sensors, can monitor water infrastructure and valuable assets, as well as monitor the movement of people and vehicles that can access infrastructure. Enhanced cameras can help to guard facility perimeters, achieving blanket coverage and ensuring controlled access to critical investments and equipment.

Surveillance technology can also complement methods used to gather real-time water usage data. On top of conventional flow sensors and smart meters that monitor consumption and usage levels, facility managers can use video-based verification to confirm those levels. AI can add an extra layer to this process. Using data analytics and AI-based algorithms, managers can further verify the gathered data based on established parameters or datasets, giving them reliable results that can better inform their decision making.

Managing water infrastructure across diverse geographical areas can be challenging. Surveillance technology supported by edge-based solutions can aid in monitoring these resources, including rivers, lakes, and groundwater reserves.[1] By tracking water levels and flows, authorities can better manage water allocation, assess the impact of human activities, and ensure sustainable usage of these valuable resources.

Video surveillance can even be used at strategic points to detect pollution or contamination incidents that may compromise quality levels. This level of remote management increases operational efficiency, reduces response time to incidents, and lowers the need for physical inspections, saving time and resources.

Using the cloud to modernise water supply management

Cloud technology can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of surveillance technology in mitigating our water crisis. By leveraging cloud-based solutions, the massive volumes of data generated by surveillance devices, sensors, and monitoring systems can be securely stored and processed in real-time.[2] Cloud networks offer scalability and flexibility, enabling water utility companies to expand their data storage capacity as needed and access computing resources on-demand. This capability is particularly crucial in South Africa, where water resources and infrastructures are spread across various geographical locations.

Cloud-based platforms facilitate seamless collaboration between different stakeholders, allowing for collective efforts in addressing water scarcity and implementing effective water management strategies. Embracing cloud network technology complements surveillance technology’s capabilities, empowering stakeholders to proactively tackle the water crisis. Integrating network cameras with an existing process control system and sensors creates an advanced data-driven network for a deeper understanding of site operations. Cameras complement traditional sensors with added visual input. Data from sensors can be added as an overlay (data in video view) in the visual provided by the camera. This assists utility managers in getting accurate information as quickly as possible to make informed, data-led decisions.

The water crisis in South Africa demands innovative and proactive solutions to ensure the long-term sustainability of precious water resources. Smart surveillance technology, with its real-time monitoring, data analytics, and early detection capabilities, offers a valuable means to address the challenges posed by water scarcity. It is essential for stakeholders, including government bodies, water utilities, and communities, to collaborate and invest in smart surveillance technology to effectively mitigate the water crisis and ensure equitable access to this vital resource for generations to come.