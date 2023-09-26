Software Engineer (Java)

Sep 26, 2023

Senior Java developer urgently needed in Gauteng with a strong focus on back end.
Key Requirements

  • TypeScript
  • NodeJs
  • Java – expert level experience
  • Qualifications: IT Degree preferable
  • 8+ years experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • NodeJS
  • Java

Learn more/Apply for this position